A photo from last year’s Easter festivities in the White House: A costumed Easter bunny makes an appearance at the daily press briefing on April 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

AFTER TWO DECADES OF RIGHT-WING ALARM about a liberal “War on Christmas” (consisting mainly of secular holiday decorations and greetings), the backlash against the “War on Easter” has arrived. Over the weekend, there was an explosion of outrage at the revelation that President Joe Biden had recognized March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. This year, March 31 also happened to be Easter Sunday. House Speaker Mike Johnson paired this news with another story about the Biden White House supposedly banning religious themes from an Easter egg art contest for children to charge that the administration had “betrayed . . . the resurrection of Jesus Christ” and affirmed LBGTQ activism as America’s de facto new religion.

IS JOHN EASTMAN, THE ARCHITECT of the plot to steal the 2020 presidential election, a good person who has done bad things, or is he simply a bad person? I’ve long had a fascination with this man, with whom I’ve had occasional exchanges, and who has gone from respected conservative legal scholar to MAGA fanatic, willing to sacrifice his reputation, his license to practice law, and quite possibly his liberty in the service of a grifter by the name of Donald Trump. Eastman is facing criminal charges in the election theft racketeering conspiracy case pending in Fulton County, Georgia. It might be a year or more before a verdict is reached in that case—but that doesn’t mean Eastman will go that long before facing consequences for his actions following the 2020 election.

ON FRIDAY, DONALD TRUMP POSTED to Truth Social a creepy image that is arguably his most outrageous incitement to violence since the leadup to the January 6th insurrection. It is a video showing a pair of pickup trucks flying down a highway, decked out with flapping Trump flags and other right-wing symbols. On the tailgate of the second truck is a huge adhesive sticker—a life-sized photoshopped image of President Joe Biden hogtied on his side so it looks like he is lying in the truck bed.

IF TRUMPIAN FOREIGN POLICY ever had a core insight, it was its focus on America’s geopolitical rivalry with China, which has since gone mainstream. From the Center for American Progress to the Heritage Foundation, much of Washington now shares concerns about Beijing’s expansionism, aggressive posture, and willingness to weaponize economic interdependencies to its own advantage. The problem, should former president Trump return to the White House, is that his own instincts and policies all but guarantee that China will emerge emboldened, not weakened, in the era of great power competition.

