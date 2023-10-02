Sorry to be AWOL on Friday, guys. I’m mostly better.

I’m not able to make the NOLA trip, but if you can you absolutely should. Hanging with Tim in his hometown? Where he has the entire scene wired? The opportunity to have the greatest gay bar hangout of your life?

Don’t think, don’t blink, just do it.

The show is on October 25 and you can get tickets here.

ICYMI: Sarah and Tim sat down with Arthur Fonzarelli on the Sunday Next Level. You can watch it here.

A person salutes during the National Anthem at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

1. The Real Deal?

Today we’re going to talk about the Republican party and authoritarianism and we’re going to try to do it in a careful, non-rhetorical way. The point of this discussion isn’t to rile people up but to understand what’s actually going on in the Republican view of the proper role of government.