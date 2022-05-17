The Russians Keep Pulling Back But they aren't trading space for time.

A soldier of the Kraken Ukrainian special forces unit observes the area at a destroyed bridge on the road near the village of Rus'ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on May 16, 2022. - Ukraine has said its troops have regained control of territory on the Russian border near the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv, which has been under constant fire since … This post is for paid subscribers Already a paid subscriber? Sign in