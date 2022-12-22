Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

This week, I’m rejoined by Tony Davis of Tessive to talk about the science behind some of the movie magic in James Cameron’s return to Pandora. What is high frame rate? How did we settled on 24 frames per second as the “standard” frame rate? Why do European audiences notice the effect less? And why have exhibitors made it so difficult to know which format Avatar: The Way of Water is showing in and which screens it is showing on? All this and more discussed on this week’s episode; if you enjoyed it or learned something, please share it with a friend!

