The Snyder Cut, Reviewed

Finally, it’s here: Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a/k/a, “The Snyder Cut.” Is it everything they hoped it could be? At the very least: is it better than the abominable Whedon Cut? Plus: Why is Borat 2 winning awards for its screenplay? Isn’t it largely improvised? All that and more on this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle! And make sure to check out our special members-only episode on COVID’s lasting impact on films and filmmaking.