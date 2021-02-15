The Strategic Silence of Mike Pence
Amanda Carpenter wonders: Complicity, cowardice, or nihilism? (Or all three?)
The Strategic Silence of Mike Pence
AMANDA CARPENTER: Complicity, cowardice, or nihilism?
Jonathan Allen on the Post Impeachment GOP
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Jonathan Allen joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the future of the post-impeachment GOP, bipartisanship under President Biden, and what might happen to the filibuster.
Emergency Impeachment Podcast
On a special emergency impeachment podcast, Mona Charen, Tim Miller, and JVL join host Charlie Sykes to talk about tonight’s impeachment vote.
Convict Him
Jay Nordlinger joins to discuss the impeachment trial, the Romney plan for families, and the firing of Don McNeill from the NYTimes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Came of Age in This Infamously Racist Georgia County – Kali Holloway, The Daily Beast
After Voting to Acquit Trump, Mitch McConnell Explains Why He Was Guilty – Jacob Sullum, Reason Magazine
Premature Babies and the Lonely Terror of a Pandemic NICU – Eva Holland, Wired
What the US can teach Europe about privacy – Vincent Manancourt and Mark Scott, POLITICO
I voted to convict former President Trump because he is guilty. – Sen. Bill Cassidy, The Advocate
White House press aide resigns after threatening Politico reporter – Morgan Chalfant, The Hill
One, Twice, Three Times A Maybe: A History of Presidential Losers and Potential Trump Run – Michael Siegel, Ordinary Times
Time to Attack Child Poverty
RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: It’s a moral travesty and a drag on the rest of the economy.
What Comes Next?
WILLIAM KRISTOL: “The strong and slow boring of hard boards.”
Trump’s Acquittal Is an Ignominious Failure
JIM SWIFT: The case to convict Trump was a slam dunk. Today’s verdict of not guilty is a dereliction of historic proportions.
On ‘Hatred’ and the Trump Impeachment
MONA CHAREN: The trial isn’t about Trump as a person. But it is just and wise to hate his wicked words and deeds.
Mitch McConnell’s Missing Conscience
TIM MILLER: If voting for the conviction of Donald Trump, insurrectionist, is an act of conscience, what does it mean when McConnell says he'll vote to acquit?
The Whataboutist Defense of Trump’s Violent Political Rhetoric
ADAM J. WHITE: His lawyers’ everybody-does-it argument doesn’t exonerate him—but it does remind us of the importance of rejecting such rhetoric.
Happy President’s Day! Hope you had a great weekend. Minus the whole impeachment vote.
Why is Josh Mandel code switching? I’ve known Josh and he does not talk like this normally.
At least Hillary Clinton, famous for code switching, once lived in Arkansas. Josh Mandel is from Beachwood, Ohio. Weird.
Speaking of Ohio… What happens on the islands in Lake Erie when there’s an emergency in winter?
When the lake freezes, you have to use swamp-style craft to travel safely. In fact, one cold winter, a man walked to Canada across Lake Erie.
Let’s stick with Ohio… The Hahnaissance is upon us. Former Clevelander Kathryn Hahn is killing it.
While we’re on the topic of cold weather… This story is insane: He survived an avalanche by clinging to a tree. Then he started digging for his girlfriend.
And things can quickly go wrong if you’re not sure of the ice’s thickness.
