The Strategic Silence of Mike Pence

AMANDA CARPENTER: Complicity, cowardice, or nihilism?

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Jonathan Allen joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the future of the post-impeachment GOP, bipartisanship under President Biden, and what might happen to the filibuster.

On a special emergency impeachment podcast, Mona Charen, Tim Miller, and JVL join host Charlie Sykes to talk about tonight’s impeachment vote.

Jay Nordlinger joins to discuss the impeachment trial, the Romney plan for families, and the firing of Don McNeill from the NYTimes.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: It’s a moral travesty and a drag on the rest of the economy.

WILLIAM KRISTOL: “The strong and slow boring of hard boards.”

JIM SWIFT: The case to convict Trump was a slam dunk. Today’s verdict of not guilty is a dereliction of historic proportions.

MONA CHAREN: The trial isn’t about Trump as a person. But it is just and wise to hate his wicked words and deeds.

TIM MILLER: If voting for the conviction of Donald Trump, insurrectionist, is an act of conscience, what does it mean when McConnell says he'll vote to acquit?

ADAM J. WHITE: His lawyers’ everybody-does-it argument doesn’t exonerate him—but it does remind us of the importance of rejecting such rhetoric.

Happy President’s Day! Hope you had a great weekend. Minus the whole impeachment vote.

