The Summer of Flops!

And then a review of one of the biggest flops: 'The Flash'

Sonny Bunch
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about the summer of nine-figure bombs. With movies like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Elemental, and The Flash all slated to lose more than $100 million at the box office—and movies like The Little Mermaid and Fast X unlikely to break even—is it time for Hollywood to start getting insane action budgets under control? Then they reviewed The Flash, a multiversal mess of a movie. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for the bonus episode on Friday about Cormac McCarthy (RIP). And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

