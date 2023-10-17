Oct 17 • 49M

The Taylor Swift Concert Movie Spectacular

Plus: Why did the AMPTP-SAG talks break down?

 
Sonny Bunch
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the state of the AMPTP/SAG-AFTRA talks and why this strike might drag out longer than anyone expected. Then they review the much-anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is definitely a 165-or-so-minute movie that recreates most of a Taylor Swift concert! But is it any more than that? And does it need to be? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on great movie books tied to The Hollywood Reporter’s list of 100 greatest movie books. And if you enjoyed this episode—or are a Swiftie outraged by our lack of faith in your pop overlord—make sure to share it with a friend!

