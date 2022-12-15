(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Others

Bulwark+ members can comment on the show here.

This week, I'm rejoined by Ryan Faughnder of the Los Angeles Times to discuss his newsletter highlighting the ten biggest Hollywood business fiascoes of the year. From Neil Young's war on Spotify to The Slap to the shift of focus on streaming profitability, it's bee a wild year for businesses trying to navigate difficult business and political waters.

Share