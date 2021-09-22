The Thursday Night Bulwark FAQ

What is Thursday Night Bulwark?

At 8:00 p.m. on Thursday nights, Bulwark+ members can hang out with Bulwark staff for an hour-long chat about the events of the week. Sometimes we refer to it as TNB, because we’re super-fly cool and dope and whatnot.

What’s the show like?

The lineup is a rotating group of Bulwark writers, sometimes with a special guest who has expertise on a subject. Below is a recording of a recent show with Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University, talking about COVID and the Delta wave. We’ve unlocked it so you can see what TNB is all about.

During the broadcast, Bulwark+ members hang out in the chat, talking to each other and asking us questions.

Every once in a while we’ll do an entire show that’s just a long Q&A with members.

How do I tune in?

The livestreams start at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.

Each week’s TNB is hosted on Zoom. Around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday we send members an email with a customized link that will take them to the show.

Make sure you are on the TNB email alerts list by checking your Bulwark+ account settings here.

What if I miss the emailed link? Or can’t make it to the show at 8:00?

TNB has its own little corner of the Bulwark+ site. All of the shows are archived here, so if you just joined, you can go back and watch shows that aired before you started your membership.

Also, we make each show available both as a video that you can watch or a podcast you can listen to without video. So you can always catch up with shows if you miss them.

You keep this locked up just for members. Can’t you let me see one episode? Just so I know what I’m missing?

Okay. But only because you asked nicely. Here’s the August 26, 2021 show with Dr. Ashish Jha. But in general, we’re pretty serious about reserving this project just for Bulwark+ members.

