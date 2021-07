On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the great Richard Donner, who died on Monday at the age of 91. They also discuss the new Prime Video offering The Tomorrow War. Is it a modern sci-fi masterpiece or a bit of a mess? Listen to find out! And make sure to check out our bonus members-only episode on the greatest movie presidents.