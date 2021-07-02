The Trump Business Indictment: What We Know and What We Don’t Yet Know

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Allegations of falsifying records to government officials and banks, conspiracy to defraud, tax fraud, and grand larceny.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Elie Honig joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the Trump Org. indictments, the 1/6 investigation, and his new book, "Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke The Prosecutor's Code and Corrupted the Justice Department."

Ron Radosh joins the panel (which includes Will Saletan sitting in for Damon) to discuss the Trump Co. indictments, the January 6 committee, and the brain behind Steven Miller.

CHARLIE SYKES: A Wisconsin conservative has had enough.

SONNY BUNCH: Good things cost money! And a revolutionary recommendation.

THE TRIAD: Be the Signal 🔓

TIM MILLER: America is flawed, but also great. And the world needs us.

Republicans get back on the team.

SONNY BUNCH: A crime thriller with something to say.

HAPPY FRIDAY AND HAPPY FOURTH! As you read this, I will be escorting the family around the local zoo and off to dinner a TBD local restaurant. Gotta load up on carbs for a long drive back east.

Things here at The Bulwark will slow down over the long holiday weekend, but hopefully there’s enough in the way of podcasts and articles and newsletters to occupy you when you’re not out celebrating America’s birthday.

Drop me a line and let me know what’s on your grill.

Go Fourth, America.

The end of Eat Rite… While in town, I have gotten a lot of local favorites, but I’ve also avoided driving by places that are closed for good. My old college bar, Humphrey’s is one such place. Would just make me too sad. But since I haven’t lived here in 15 years, a lot of places I didn’t know that closed now sneak up on me. And the famous “Eat Rite” diner is one of them. RIP.

Guess who is going to space? The very inspiring Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, whose life you should read about.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here next week. Have a good Fourth. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

