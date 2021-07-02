The Trump Business Indictment: What We Know and What We Don’t Yet Know
Kimberly Wehle: Allegations of falsifying records to government officials and banks, conspiracy to defraud, tax fraud, and grand larceny.
KIMBERLY WEHLE: Allegations of falsifying records to government officials and banks, conspiracy to defraud, tax fraud, and grand larceny.
Elie Honig on Our Most Corrupt Attorney General
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Elie Honig joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the Trump Org. indictments, the 1/6 investigation, and his new book, "Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke The Prosecutor's Code and Corrupted the Justice Department."
Lock Him Up?
Ron Radosh joins the panel (which includes Will Saletan sitting in for Damon) to discuss the Trump Co. indictments, the January 6 committee, and the brain behind Steven Miller.
MORNING SHOTS: "The Worst Part Is The Stupidity"
CHARLIE SYKES: A Wisconsin conservative has had enough.
'The Tomorrow War' Review
SONNY BUNCH: Good things cost money! And a revolutionary recommendation.
THE TRIAD: Be the Signal
TIM MILLER: America is flawed, but also great. And the world needs us.
SECRET PODCAST: The 1/6 Committee
Republicans get back on the team.
Inside Broke Roger Stone’s Very ‘Shady’ Condo Purchase – Roger Sollenberger, The Daily Beast
Guess Who’s Going to Space With Jeff Bezos? – Marina Koren, The Atlantic
U.S. adds a solid 850K jobs as economy extends its gains – The Associated Press
Reformers had high hopes for New York’s election. The board of elections didn’t help. – David Weigel, The Washington Post
What 4.8 Million Scams Look Like – Minh-Anh Nguyen, Bloomberg Businessweek
Arizona newspaper takes state Senate, Cyber Ninjas to court for audit info – Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill
Which Biden priorities are not included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal? – Ashlyn Still and Daniela Santamariña, The Washington Post
‘No Sudden Move’ Review
SONNY BUNCH: A crime thriller with something to say.
The end of Eat Rite… While in town, I have gotten a lot of local favorites, but I’ve also avoided driving by places that are closed for good. My old college bar, Humphrey’s is one such place. Would just make me too sad. But since I haven’t lived here in 15 years, a lot of places I didn’t know that closed now sneak up on me. And the famous “Eat Rite” diner is one of them. RIP.
Guess who is going to space? The very inspiring Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, whose life you should read about.
