The Truth According to Kari Lake

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

SOMEWHERE OVER KENTUCKY— I hate flying. To be more precise, I hate the act of travel. Except when I’m alone, which is pretty much never.

The family is jam packed on a Southwest jet to Texas and I’m trying to knock out the newsletter before we land because we have a long drive ahead of us… because it’s Texas. And that’s after we land, rent the car, the car seats, etc.

Pandemic travel is weird, too. I joked to my seatmates (don’t worry, the twins and wife are across the aisle) whether we should take bets on COVID freakout arrests. So far so good. Not offering any alcohol and limiting your options to Coke, 7 Up, Diet Coke, and water seem to make sense, too. I, too, yearn for the days when the biggest controversy about flying was about reclining seats, which always freaks me out since it could very well destroy my computer and render me unable to work. [Related: Make sure to follow Tom Nichols’s 6 rules for flying.]

Just as restaurants pared back their menus during the pandemic, so too, did the airlines. When things, if things, return to normal, will this just be the norm? Or can I get Dr. Pepper again? I’m going to Texas after all.

Leading The Bulwark…

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Today’s Overtime is going to be a little shorter. I want to be respectful of my seatmates and typing is hard in a full capacity plane and when the person next to you isn’t kin. I am hunched over my keyboard typing like a T-Rex with tiny arms. One of our neighbors did teach me the trick about how to unlock the aisle armrest. There’s a little trigger under it, and you push it forward. The more you know!

Plus, I have to install some car seats in hot Texas weather.

Speaking of flying… This falcon’s flight was tracked and it’s just amazing how far she flew and how fast.

Boom, roasted.

Turning the Titan missile key. What it was like being a Cold War missile silo operator.

Peter Thiel isn’t just bankrolling this Senate candidate… He’s actually on his payroll. (And no, not J.D. Vance.)

