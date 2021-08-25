The, Uh, “Conservative” Case for Spitting on American Soldiers

American Greatness offers a red-pill argument for hating on the military.

David Priess: Was It An Intelligence Failure?

On today's podcast, Lawfare's David Priess joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss mosquitos, vaccines, and whether Afghanistan represented a failure of intelligence... or policy.

MORNING SHOTS: Biden's Numerator/Denominator Problem 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on a brutal poll for DeSantis.

THE TRIAD: How Louisiana Police Covered Up "Pain Compliance" 🔐

JVL: Law enforcement institutions are still broken.

Biden’s “Please, Putin?” Moment

BENJAMIN PARKER: Yet another botched aspect of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Nation-Building Was Not the Point

MONA CHAREN: The realist case for staying in Afghanistan.

Let’s start with some happy news… 🇺🇸

The Afghan baby born on the C-17 on the flight from Afghanistan was named "Reach" after the plane's callsign.

August 25th 2021

Speaking of ‘happy’ let’s talk about about ‘happy little trees’ that might not be so happy… This Netflix documentary is about to strip off some paint.

The best negotiator… ever? Hardly.

This shouldn't surprise anyone - it's literally what many trade/automotive experts said would happen if the automotive rules of origin were too onerous (along w automakers staying in the NAFTA region but just paying the 2.5% tariff applied to cars)

Chad P. Bown @ChadBown

American interpretation of Trump’s US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement could push some automakers to abandon the North American region due to cumbersome and costly content requirements. By ⁦@MayaAverbuch https://t.co/5aV7vpzozG

August 25th 2021

Should have stuck with NAFTA.

YES…

Delta to charge unvaccinated employees extra $200 a month for health care. Says average hospital stay costs it $40K/a person. "This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company." Delta Air Lines is raising health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 a month to cover higher Covid costsDelta is the latest company to issue new rules for employee vaccinations, but stopped short of an outright mandate.cnbc.com

August 25th 2021

Greg Abbott is #TeamVirus. There’s no other explanation for it.

In April, Gov. Abbott of Texas banned localities and businesses that receive government funds from requiring anyone to receive "a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization." Now that Pfizer has full approval, he's updated it to any "COVID-19 vaccine." ImageImage

August 25th 2021

Let’s not WARP SPEED go too fast!

When you love warp speed but not TOO much warp speed

August 25th 2021

I feel a bit seen! Will Leitch’s great newsletter is something you should sign up for. Here’s a taste:

I am always suspicious of anyone who is too confident in themselves. This is one of the (many) reasons I am terrible at social media. That social media does not do nuance well is baked into the platform, which wouldn’t be that big of a deal except for the fact that America’s media organizations have started using Twitter as an assigning editor, making it increasingly impossible for anyone to have a large-scale good-faith conversation about anything. (Afghanistan only being the most recent example.) But I’d argue social media does uncertainty even worse. Nearly everything on social media is posted with the utmost conviction and self-assurance, as if each statement is so painfully obvious that it’s embarrassing that anyone would even have to say it. This makes sense: It’s our strongest thoughts and beliefs that we feel compelled to broadcast to the outside world; it’s why we’re broadcasting them so loudly. Few leap to exclaim, “Here is something I haven’t made up my mind about!”

Read the whole thing.

Your film score of the day… As longtime readers know, my late grandmother (RIP) was a violinist with the Dayton Philharmonic, and I absolutely love music scores and the effort it takes to make them great.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

