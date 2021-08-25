The, Uh, “Conservative” Case for Spitting on American Soldiers

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: American Greatness offers a red-pill argument for hating on the military.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast, Lawfare's David Priess joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss mosquitos, vaccines, and whether Afghanistan represented a failure of intelligence... or policy.

Join now

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on a brutal poll for DeSantis.

JVL: Law enforcement institutions are still broken.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

BENJAMIN PARKER: Yet another botched aspect of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

MONA CHAREN: The realist case for staying in Afghanistan.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Let’s start with some happy news… 🇺🇸

Speaking of ‘happy’ let’s talk about about ‘happy little trees’ that might not be so happy… This Netflix documentary is about to strip off some paint.

The best negotiator… ever? Hardly.

Should have stuck with NAFTA.

YES…

Greg Abbott is #TeamVirus. There’s no other explanation for it.

Let’s not WARP SPEED go too fast!

I feel a bit seen! Will Leitch’s great newsletter is something you should sign up for. Here’s a taste:

I am always suspicious of anyone who is too confident in themselves. This is one of the (many) reasons I am terrible at social media. That social media does not do nuance well is baked into the platform, which wouldn’t be that big of a deal except for the fact that America’s media organizations have started using Twitter as an assigning editor, making it increasingly impossible for anyone to have a large-scale good-faith conversation about anything. (Afghanistan only being the most recent example.) But I’d argue social media does uncertainty even worse. Nearly everything on social media is posted with the utmost conviction and self-assurance, as if each statement is so painfully obvious that it’s embarrassing that anyone would even have to say it. This makes sense: It’s our strongest thoughts and beliefs that we feel compelled to broadcast to the outside world; it’s why we’re broadcasting them so loudly. Few leap to exclaim, “Here is something I haven’t made up my mind about!”

Read the whole thing.

Your film score of the day… As longtime readers know, my late grandmother (RIP) was a violinist with the Dayton Philharmonic, and I absolutely love music scores and the effort it takes to make them great.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.