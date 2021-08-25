The, Uh, “Conservative” Case for Spitting on American Soldiers
American Greatness offers a red-pill argument for hating on the military.
JIM SWIFT: American Greatness offers a red-pill argument for hating on the military.
David Priess: Was It An Intelligence Failure?
On today's podcast, Lawfare's David Priess joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss mosquitos, vaccines, and whether Afghanistan represented a failure of intelligence... or policy.
MORNING SHOTS: Biden's Numerator/Denominator Problem 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on a brutal poll for DeSantis.
THE TRIAD: How Louisiana Police Covered Up "Pain Compliance" 🔐
JVL: Law enforcement institutions are still broken.
Biden’s “Please, Putin?” Moment
BENJAMIN PARKER: Yet another botched aspect of the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Nation-Building Was Not the Point
MONA CHAREN: The realist case for staying in Afghanistan.
Let’s start with some happy news… 🇺🇸
Speaking of ‘happy’ let’s talk about about ‘happy little trees’ that might not be so happy… This Netflix documentary is about to strip off some paint.
The best negotiator… ever? Hardly.
Chad P. Bown @ChadBownAmerican interpretation of Trump’s US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement could push some automakers to abandon the North American region due to cumbersome and costly content requirements. By @MayaAverbuch https://t.co/5aV7vpzozG
Should have stuck with NAFTA.
YES…
Greg Abbott is #TeamVirus. There’s no other explanation for it.
Let’s not WARP SPEED go too fast!
I feel a bit seen! Will Leitch’s great newsletter is something you should sign up for. Here’s a taste:
I am always suspicious of anyone who is too confident in themselves. This is one of the (many) reasons I am terrible at social media. That social media does not do nuance well is baked into the platform, which wouldn’t be that big of a deal except for the fact that America’s media organizations have started using Twitter as an assigning editor, making it increasingly impossible for anyone to have a large-scale good-faith conversation about anything. (Afghanistan only being the most recent example.) But I’d argue social media does uncertainty even worse. Nearly everything on social media is posted with the utmost conviction and self-assurance, as if each statement is so painfully obvious that it’s embarrassing that anyone would even have to say it. This makes sense: It’s our strongest thoughts and beliefs that we feel compelled to broadcast to the outside world; it’s why we’re broadcasting them so loudly. Few leap to exclaim, “Here is something I haven’t made up my mind about!”
Read the whole thing.
Your film score of the day… As longtime readers know, my late grandmother (RIP) was a violinist with the Dayton Philharmonic, and I absolutely love music scores and the effort it takes to make them great.
