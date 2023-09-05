Recently in The Bulwark:

Composite of Janet Protasiewicz being sworn in as a justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in Madison on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Sara Stathas for the Washington Post via Getty Images)

TRUTH BE TOLD, THE WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT has never, in the years I’ve been writing about it, been a happy place. There have always been epic personality clashes, stark ideological differences, and abundant bad behavior. In 2011, I broke the story of how one conservative justice placed his hands around a liberal justice’s neck during a heated conversation. Yeah, that really happened. But now, following the costliest judicial election in U.S. history (by far), which shifted the court’s ideological balance from conservative to liberal—and as it prepares to take on momentous cases over abortion access, redistricting, and how elections are run—the Wisconsin Supreme Court seems unhappier than ever.

LAST WEEK, GEORGIA GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP gave a news conference in which he took multiple apparent shots at the frontrunner for his own party’s presidential nomination. It was just the latest sign that the political winds among Georgia’s Republicans may not be blowing Donald Trump’s way. In addition to Kemp’s strong statements, three additional weather vanes are pointing in the same direction.

Happy Tuesday! Hope you had a restful Labor Day, or enjoyed the end of pool season, as we did. Big news for those attending The Texas Tribune Festival later this month: We’re having a Bulwark event there!

🎵 On the Jukebox 🎵 Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under. (The acoustic version with Holly Humberstone is great, too.) And of course, remembering Jimmy Buffett, here’s “Mailbox Money.”

“I’m Worried About the Gadsden Flag Kid…” Garion Frankel on conservative internet fame.

Burning Man festival… was turned into chaos due to massive storm.

Happy Re-redistricting season! If you’re in a GOP-controlled southern state that participates in the “courts say that map’s illegal” practice.

Is Trump disqualified for 2024? Here’s how we’ll soon find out, per WaPo’s Greg Sargent.

The Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins… with bickering.

Hospitals Must Be Allowed to Evolve… to Better Meet Our Societal Needs.

Inside the courtroom… At the Enrique Tarrio sentencing. The judge gave him 22 years, a decade short of what the government was seeking, but the longest J6 sentence to date.

Biden books… Are bombing. I guess lack of scandal doesn’t sell!

“From what I've seen, it’s a neurological event.” Senators are weighing in on Mitch McConnell’s health. Mitt Romney likened it to a slow watch.

Influential conservative think tank tells scholars to take names… off of the Freedom Conservatism Statement of Principles.

An Interview With The Self-Published Author… Who Is Trying To Destroy Twitter By Selling Books.

How telling people to die… Became normal.

The great Wyoming land rush… Nobody tell John Dutton!

California promised reparations to survivors of forced sterilization… Few people have gotten them.

Here’s why trucking is an essential industry… And the industry is short nearly 80,000 drivers.

Sweltering plane cabins… Are plaguing travelers. Unions are pushing for temperature standards.

Trump and the WSJ… Share a pollster.

