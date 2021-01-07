Leading The Bulwark…
The World Is Watching Us
SHAY KHATIRI: Reactions from friends and foes to the assault on the Capitol and our democracy.
A Day of Infamy
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Adam J. White and Amanda Carpenter join Charlie Sykes to break down January 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy.
Morning Shots: Trump's Ugly Putsch 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES on how Trump sealed his legacy yesterday.
The Triad: There Is Only One Question That Matters🔓
JONATHAN V. LAST asks: Was January 6 the last gasp or a harbinger?
The Secret Podcast: The Day After 🔒
It happened. And we all knew it was going to happen. Because Donald Trump had been promising it for four years.
January 6th Livestream 🔒
Mick Mulvaney resigns from Trump administration: ‘I can’t stay here’ – Jordan Williams, The Hill
Rep. Matt Gaetz and other GOP politicians baselessly suggest antifa is to blame for pro-Trump mob rioting into Capitol – Teo Armus, The Washington Post
Capitol Police firings imminent after ‘attempted coup,’ top appropriator warns – Caitlin Emma, Politico
Here Is What the President Told Pro-Trump Rioters Before They Stormed the Capitol – Jacob Sullum, Reason
Republicans Own This Insurrection – Peter Wehner, The Atlantic
The ‘Oh Fuck’ Moment Is Finally Here for Trump’s Enablers – Rick Wilson, The Daily Beast
The Narcissists’ Coup
ANN MARLOWE: How has the U.S. come to resemble an emerging democracy more than the greatest, oldest example of it in the world?
Trump’s Voters Took the Coup Literally and Seriously
TIM MILLER: Only a fool points a loaded gun at the heart of a democracy.
The President Is a Danger to the Nation. Remove Him from Office.
CHRIS TRUAX: Impeachment would be better. But the 25th Amendment might have to suffice.
Impeach. Convict. Indict.
ROBERT TRACINSKI: Trump incited the mob that overran the Capitol and caused Congress to flee.
Regarding yesterday’s Capitol siege… I’m still mad. I talked to a buddy of mine who is a chief of staff on the House side, and he gave me the skinny on his experience yesterday. It involved trying to park at the time when things started going bad, being shooed away, and spending hours in the Longworth cafeteria, sheltering in place. Sounded a lot like the West Wing episode Isaac and Ishmael.
I’ll have more to say on the siege on The Bulwark shortly. Stay tuned.
It’s getting late, so I want to get out these links in a more quick fashion than I would like:
A webpage you should bookmark: http://theconstitutionalist.org.
One of the four people who died yesterday: "I wish these motherfuckers would come to my hood!"
Another? A USAF QAnon adherent who loved RightSideBroadcastNetwork.
How the right planned yesterday’s siege online. In front of the world.
Ben Shapiro works those feelings. (I hear facts don’t care about them.)
Alex Jones and Gwyneth Paltrow as Horseshoe Theory.
Radical Republicans Used to Fight for Voting Rights. Now they send fundraising emails while the Capitol is being vandalized.
Among the MAGAs… Perhaps for the last time until they rebrand.
Using tax law to turn away refugees is “unduly harsh.”
Right Wing Nut Jobs when they realize they’ve been ANTIFA all along, according to their explainers.
And… fin.
