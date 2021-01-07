The World is Watching Us

Leading The Bulwark…

SHAY KHATIRI: Reactions from friends and foes to the assault on the Capitol and our democracy.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Adam J. White and Amanda Carpenter join Charlie Sykes to break down January 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on how Trump sealed his legacy yesterday.

The Triad: There Is Only One Question That Matters🔓

JONATHAN V. LAST asks: Was January 6 the last gasp or a harbinger?

The Secret Podcast: The Day After 🔒

It happened. And we all knew it was going to happen. Because Donald Trump had been promising it for four years.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark….

ANN MARLOWE: How has the U.S. come to resemble an emerging democracy more than the greatest, oldest example of it in the world?

TIM MILLER: Only a fool points a loaded gun at the heart of a democracy.

CHRIS TRUAX: Impeachment would be better. But the 25th Amendment might have to suffice.

ROBERT TRACINSKI: Trump incited the mob that overran the Capitol and caused Congress to flee.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Thank you… To the few thousand of you who came out last night to join our livestream. If you missed it, you can watch it here.

Livestreams are only for members of Bulwark+, so if you’re not a member, you can join and catch up on what you missed out on.

Join now

Regarding yesterday’s Capitol siege… I’m still mad. I talked to a buddy of mine who is a chief of staff on the House side, and he gave me the skinny on his experience yesterday. It involved trying to park at the time when things started going bad, being shooed away, and spending hours in the Longworth cafeteria, sheltering in place. Sounded a lot like the West Wing episode Isaac and Ishmael.

I’ll have more to say on the siege on The Bulwark shortly. Stay tuned.

It’s getting late, so I want to get out these links in a more quick fashion than I would like:

And… fin.

Questions or comments? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

Remember, you can also give gift subscriptions to your friends (if you’re not already a member, or even if you aren’t!)

Give a gift membership

—30—