'The Zone of Interest's' Immersive Horror

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked Super Bowl trailers (which you can watch here). Then they turned to The Zone of Interest, the last of the best picture nominees they have to review. (If you want to hear their take on every best picture nominee, here’s the lineup in the order we reviewed them, from most recently to least recently: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Maestro, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Past Lives.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our discussion of the state of film criticism. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Feb 13, 2024
