The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'The Zone of Interest's' Immersive Horror
2
0:00
-40:31

'The Zone of Interest's' Immersive Horror

Plus: Super Bowl trailers!
Sonny Bunch
Feb 13, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

‘The Zone of Interest’ (A24)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked Super Bowl trailers (which you can watch here). Then they turned to The Zone of Interest, the last of the best picture nominees they have to review. (If you want to hear their take on every best picture nominee, here’s the lineup in the order we reviewed them, from most recently to least recently: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Maestro, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Past Lives.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our discussion of the state of film criticism. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

2 Comments
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

16:59
What to Watch
  
Sonny Bunch
40:34
'Argylle' and the Unreality of Streaming Blockbusters
  
Sonny Bunch
15:53
Netflix's Big Move
  
Sonny Bunch
36:03
Was 'Barbie' Snubbed in the Oscar Nominations?
  
Sonny Bunch
10:58
Paul Giamatti, the Great Schlub of Our Age
  
Sonny Bunch
49:15
'The Holdovers,' a Very Nice Movie!
  
Sonny Bunch
16:16
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
  
Sonny Bunch