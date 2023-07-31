(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

1. Off-Ramps

I am interested in the argument being deployed against Trump by Will Hurd and some other Republicans. It boils down to this:

Listen, I know the truth—the truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House, and America can't handle that.

Translation: You must not vote for Trump in the primary because he will lose to Biden and Biden is a terrible, existential threat to America.

Let me tell you why I think this argument is potentially useful and also potentially dangerous.