New from me: There’s Still More to Be Done to Help Afghans.

Private charity is wonderful, and a great many Americans—including many people in our Bulwark audience—were very generous last year. But what is really most needed now is government action—like the Afghan Adjustment Act that, in various forms, is being considered in Congress. An attempt to attach it to a bill supporting Ukraine failed this week, but its backers say they intend to keep trying. An “adjustment act” adjusts immigration policy to meet the challenges raised by world events. Adjustment acts were passed after the rise of Castro, after the end of the Vietnam War, and during the Iraq War. The act that has now been informally proposed would provide a pathway to citizenship for Afghans in the United States on a “parole” status. These Afghans, mostly in the country on Special Immigrant Visas or as asylees through the Refugee Admissions Program, would, after being vetted, be allowed to apply for permanent status (a green card) after a year of being here.

Tucker has become the high priest of Trumpism, but he’s also the host of what may be the most racist show in the history of television. He teaches fear and loathing every single night. Nick Confessore joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.

SONNY BUNCH: Traipsing Through the Vaster Wasteland.

More than 60 years ago, FCC chairman Newton Minow delivered a speech in which he famously described television as a “vast wasteland” of meretricious nonsense. Minow wasn’t inherently anti-boob-tube (“When television is good, nothing—not the theater, not the magazines or newspapers—nothing is better”), but he was distraught enough to issue a stinging indictment of the young TV industry. His speech did little to change the direction of television programming, although it did have the effect of earning Minow immortality on exactly the sort of unwatchable pap he decried. Starting off a discussion of the state of TV—or, in this case, streaming, which is both the next step in television and, as we’ll see, also a reversion to the televisual mean—with an invocation of Minow and his vast wasteland nudges up to and, possibly, smashes right through the cliché barrier, but clichés exist for a reason: they’re useful shorthand to describe a real and ongoing problem. And streaming definitely has a problem. There’s too much of it and most of it isn’t particularly good.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

What’s on the rube tube… Severance on Apple+. If you haven’t watched it, you’re missing out. I’m already done, but I am rewatching it because it’s that well done.

The use of Bell Labs’ Holmdel Complex in New Jersey and the cinematography are just top notch. The score is excellent, too.

America didn’t help him. But two Americans did. Read this related item to my story today. It’s powerful stuff.

This is what happens, Larry… When you peg your currency to bitcoin.

The GOP loses their clubhouse … Back when I was a Republican in good standing, the place to meet up was the Capitol Hill Club. Weirdly, they didn’t allow smoking. Democrats did. And then Trump came on the scene and the hotel he leased from the GSA became the hot spot. It was the place to see and be seen. People I know had their weddings there, and not because it was a value proposition. But now, the Trump Hotel in D.C. is no more. Pour one out for the performative Republicans who will miss showing their overpriced cocktails to service the bad orange man on Instagram.

It’s not likely a sign of receding Trumpism in the GOP, but I’ll take it.

The Arnold Palmer video game… I had no idea this existed, and maybe it’s just the passage of time, but I have no idea how it got made.

The return of Irwin M. Fletcher. I am excited.

