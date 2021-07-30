They Really Are Deplorable

Mocking the blue

9 hr agoShare
(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Do yourself a favor, pour yourself a stiff drink, and watch this short video:

I’ll wait.

Twitter avatar for @AccountableGOPThe Republican Accountability Project @AccountableGOP
To @DineshDSouza and the others downplaying January 6th: you are disgraceful. Image

July 29th 2021

840 Retweets

We’ve long since established that there is no bottom, and that Dinesh D’Souza is a bottom-feeding charlatan. But this strikes me as revealing in more fundamental ways.

In a rational world, D’Souza’s puerile mockery of injured cops would be a career-ending episode — a moment when voices across the political spectrum would ask of the convicted felon: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

Instead it is just another data point in the cultivated crassness, crudity, and cruelty of the Trumpist right.

Our friend Olivia Troye asks: “Mocking the officers, the trauma they lived, and downplaying Jan 6... How do these people sleep at night?” The real answer: it’s not just their business model, it’s become a way of life.

On one level D’Souza’s mockery of police officers injured in the line of duty is just another example of performative assholery, but it also fits a pattern worth noting: Charlie Kirk mocks Simone Biles for “weakness,” Tucker Carlson cackles about critics, and Laura Ingraham ridicules victims of the January 6 riots.

None of this has any relationship to the fight for freedom, limited government, or national greatness, or anything like a coherent set of ideas. But there is a through-line here: a strutting posture of faux toughness, and the celebration of the “strong” as opposed to the weak.

We’ve seen this play before.

“What is good?” asked Friedrich Nietzsche. “Whatever augments the feeling of power, the will to power, power itself, in man.”

What is evil? “Whatever springs from weakness.” (If the German philosopher were alive, he’d almost certainly have a show on Fox News.)….

ICYMI, here’s what I wrote yesterday in Politico:

This is also the new ethos on the right. Adam Serwer has famously noted that in Trump’s America, ‘the cruelty is the point.”

But in late-stage Trumpism, it is not just the cruelty: The lack of empathy is also the point. Insensitivity is cultivated; compassion is derided as weakness.

So, we are left with this moment of high absurdity, in which a symbol of human excellence and American greatness is being mocked by bloated white man-children for being “weak.”

They have decided that Simone Biles represents everything they oppose.

How revealing is that?

You can read the whole thing here.

**

BONUS: Via McSweeney’s: "Are You Allowed to Criticize Simone Biles?: A Decision Tree"

Image

Join now

More deplorables… Read this account from St. Louis:

Editor's note: Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, spoke in favor of a mask mandate on Tuesday night during a county council meeting. On Wednesday, he wrote a letter to Council Chair Rita Heard Days describing his experience during and after his comments…

After my presentation was completed, I tried to leave the chamber but was confronted by several people who were in the aisle. On more than one occasion, I was shoulder-bumped and pushed. As I approached the exit and immediately outside the chambers, I became surrounded by the crowd in close quarters, where members of the crowd yelled at me, calling me a “fat brown cunt” and a “brown bastard.” After being physically assaulted, called racist slurs, and surrounded by an angry mob, I expressed my displeasure by using my middle finger toward an individual who had physically threatened me and called me racist slurs.

Make sure you also read Jim Swift’s longer piece about the covidiocy in Missouri: “No, We Didn’t Get the Vaccine… We’re Republicans.”

Meanwhile…

Twitter avatar for @SykesCharlieCharlie Sykes @SykesCharlie
“I was strongly against getting the vaccine,” Barker said through labored breathing. “Just because we’re a strong conservative family.” Ravages of COVID surge evident inside Missouri hospitalOSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Daryl Barker was passionately against a COVID-19 vaccination, and so were his relatives. Then 10 of them got sick and Barker, at just 31, ended up in a Missouri intensive care unit fighting for his life.apnews.com

July 30th 2021

6 Retweets

Join now

The delta variant is no joke. Via the Wapo:

The delta variant of the coronavirus appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal federal health document that argues officials must “acknowledge the war has changed.”

The document is an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slide presentation, shared within the CDC and obtained by The Washington Post. It captures the struggle of the nation’s top public health agency to persuade the public to embrace vaccination and prevention measures, including mask-wearing, as cases surge across the United States and new research suggests vaccinated people can spread the virus.

Childish petulance as a governing philosophy.

Twitter avatar for @ReporterCioffiChris Cioffi @ReporterCioffi
NOW: large maskless group of House GOP members has just crossed onto the Senate side and asked to enter the Senate Chamber. Image

July 29th 2021

652 Retweets

Bonus:

Twitter avatar for @JimLaPortaJames LaPorta @JimLaPorta
For some perspective: On Feb. 5, 1777, George Washington ordered the entire Continental Army inoculated from small pox to counter both the fear and the actual disease itself. For decades, active-duty have been required to get an annual flu shot—this requirement is rooted in WWI.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11

Mandating every member of our military to take an experimental vaccine is a national security threat.

July 30th 2021

326 Retweets

Join now

The MyPillow Guy Really Could Destroy Democracy.

Must read piece by Anne Applebaum who actually sat down with Mike Lindell and tried to listen to his insanity.

When you contemplate the end of democracy in America, what kind of person do you think will bring it about? Maybe you picture a sinister billionaire in a bespoke suit, slipping brown envelopes to politicians. Maybe your nightmare is a rogue general, hijacking the nuclear football. Maybe you think of a jackbooted thug leading a horde of men in white sheets, all carrying burning crosses.

Here is what you probably don’t imagine: an affable, self-made midwesterner, one of those goofy businessmen who makes his own infomercials. A recovered crack addict, no less, who laughs good-naturedly when jokes are made at his expense. A man who will talk to anyone willing to listen (and to many who aren’t). A philanthropist. A good boss. A patriot—or so he says—who may well be doing more damage to American democracy than anyone since Jefferson Davis.

Bonus:

Twitter avatar for @SykesCharlieCharlie Sykes @SykesCharlie
You hate to see it. https://t.co/bE8XVrmUGL

Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

MyPillow to Pull Ads From Fox News in Disagreement With Network - WSJ https://t.co/7BHtByspHO

July 30th 2021

42 Retweets

Share Morning Shots

Not seeing a lot of centrism on abortion.

Twitter avatar for @axiosAxios @axios
Twelve Republican governors filed a brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The states include: • Alabama • Arizona • Arkansas • Florida • Georgia • Idaho • Iowa • Missouri • Montana • Oklahoma • Texas • South Carolina 12 Republican governors ask Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. WadeThe governors were writing in support of an upcoming case concerning Mississippi’s abortion ban.trib.al

July 29th 2021

336 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @McCormackJohnJohn McCormack @McCormackJohn
Today, House Democrats unanimously voted to kill the Hyde amendment. House Democrats Vote for Unlimited Taxpayer Funding of Abortion for Medicaid Recipients | National ReviewUntil Thursday, every appropriations bill to fund Medicaid included the Hyde amendment, which prohibits funding of abortion except in limited circumstances.nationalreview.com

July 29th 2021

2 Retweets

Quick Hits

1. Is QAnon Finished?

In today’s Bulwark, Daniel Gullotta writes:

Mike Rothschild’s The Storm Is Upon Us is among the first serious books about QAnon to be published since the storming of the Capitol, with more and more following, not to mention HBO’s recent documentary Q: Into the Storm and the popular podcast QAnon Anonymous. For those who have not closely followed news coverage concerning QAnon or who are puzzled by its bizarre claims, Rothschild’s book serves as a helpful primer, covering QAnon’s mysterious origins, rapid evolution, and basic tenets.

2. House Republicans’ Cynical, Empty Threats Against Big Tech

David Opderbeck writes in today’s Bulwark:

The actual antitrust proposals in the Jordan agenda range from limp (expedited trial court procedures) to inane (direct appeal of antitrust cases to the Supreme Court). But all the proposed changes to “antitrust” law are superficial. The truth is that Reps. McCarthy, Jordan, and other Republicans who remain “conservative” about antitrust don’t really want to change the antitrust laws. Instead, they’re making empty gestures about changing antitrust law so they can look like they’re doing something against tech companies perceived to be hostile to conservatives.

Join now

Cheap Shots

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin:

Twitter avatar for @SykesCharlieCharlie Sykes @SykesCharlie
Not breaking news that this guy has long been a notoriously retromingent performative asshole. jsonline.com/story/news/pol… via @journalsentinelRepublicans moving to block University of Wisconsin virus testing, vaccination rulesIn a new “70 for 70” campaign, vaccinated students could win one of 70, $7,000 scholarships if their campus reaches a 70% vaccination rate. Courtesy of UW Systemjsonline.com

July 30th 2021

100 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @SykesCharlieCharlie Sykes @SykesCharlie
I’m sorry I was too flippant here. Nass has the intellect of a Louie Gohmert, the demagoguery of a Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the charm of a Stephen Miller. Will be interesting to see if his colleagues go along with his latest effort to fuck up the University of Wisconsin. https://t.co/ADDQprVq9e

Charlie Sykes @SykesCharlie

Not breaking news that this guy has long been a notoriously retromingent performative asshole. https://t.co/gyoDPR124I via @journalsentinel

July 30th 2021

40 Retweets

Marco: Let us pray.

Twitter avatar for @donmoynDon Moynihan @donmoyn
Marco Rubio: Ha-ha, look our Secretary of Defense is wearing a face shield Reporters: Philippines required it Rubio:... Reporters: Oh look, he restored an alliance with the Philippines that fell apart under Trump. Thats good right? Rubio:...time for a Bible verse ImageImageImage

July 30th 2021

126 Retweets
Share
← Previous