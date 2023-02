Mona and Bill will join JVL to talk about the shape of the 2024 GOP primary field and the next phase in the war in Ukraine. Show will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Leave a question

Can’t make it live? We’ll post the audio and video replays here.

New to the Bulwark? Learn more about Thursday Night Bulwark here.

Please click the link below to join the webinar: