Jun 10 • 57M
This Is What Democracy Looks Like
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
Liz Cheney and company rekindled our rage at Republicans: They knew Trump was lying, subverting the law, and inciting the mob — and 147 of them went along anyway. Bulwark all-stars Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Bill Kristol join Charlie Sykes for the weekend podcast.