This Is What Trump-Biden Voters Think About the Republican Party

Leading The Bulwark…

RICH THAU: Spoiler: It’s not very nice.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark Podcast, David French joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the right's gun fetishism, cancel culture, and the mistakes of our media.

Plus: Borat 2 is getting a bunch of nominations. Why on Earth?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: "My Mother is a MAGA Prometheus" 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Sidney Powell's confession.

THE TRIAD: The Culture War and the Catholic Church 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST on so much #losing.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

HANNAH YOEST: Opposition to the Violence Against Women Act is part of a larger Republican hypocrisy about masculinity, guns, and hatred of women.

SHAY KHATIRI: Last week, Antony Blinken stared down Chinese diplomats at the Alaska conference. This week, he announced sanctions on officials behind the Uighur genocide.

JIM SWIFT (Me): John Kerry dealt with this during the 2004 campaign—but he lost. Biden will have to deal with it while he’s in office.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Today’s OVERTIME is gonna be shorter than usual…

Why? I’ve been watching Regent University’s conference on “election integrity” (their dean is former MN Rep. Michele Bachmann) for close to seven hours.

Featured speakers include:

Eric Metaxas (Childrens’ book author)

Ben Carson (Medical Doctor and former Secretary of HUD.)

John Fund (WSJ)

Hans von Spakovsky (The Heritage Foundation)

Jay Ashcroft (Missouri Secretary of State)

Jim and Joe Hoft (far right conspiratorial website Gateway Pundit.)

Peter Navarro (conspiratorial leftist economist who worked for Donald Trump on his disastrous trade war.)

Graphic design is his passion!

Kris Kobach (former KS Secretary of State who spearheaded Trump’s failed 2016 voter integrity effort.)

Mark Steyn (Canadian commentator who loves cats.)

It was a total shit show to promote The Navarro Report:

Stay tuned! I hope to have a full report tomorrow on this crazy.

Star Spangled Gamblers… I went on my buddy Alex Keeney’s podcast last night to talk about the filibuster. It was a ton of fun.

Good news!

So I am gonna get back to this day long trainwreck and get typing. Questions, comments, concerns? Drop me a line at swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—