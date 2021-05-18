This Week in Republican Insurrection Erasure

Leading The Bulwark…

TIM MILLER: It will shock you how much it never happened.

600 Episodes. 40 million downloads. Congrats, Charlie!

On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Priess joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the madness in Maricopa County, Arizona, the 1/6 Commission legislation and Kevin McCarthy’s calculus, and whether the GOP will be able to pull off the Trumpian two step between now and the midterms.

Plus, is the cancellation and republication of Blake Bailey's Philip Roth bio a controversy or a nontroversy?

MORNING SHOTS: Maricopa is Our Future 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES argues: think of it as a rehearsal for 2024.

THE TRIAD: Vaccines At Home and Abroad 🔐

JVL: What's happening in India and in the United States.

On this special members-only episode, the gang breaks down why Warner Media and Discovery are merging and what the future holds for those of us who are spending, like, what, twice as much as we were on cable on streamers? I thought unbundling cable was supposed to save us money!

SONNY BUNCH: How an Amazon glitch helps explain the ways our siloed information environments reinforce our persecution complexes.

SHAY KHATIRI: The government needs a better strategy to deal with cyberweapons.

BRIAN KAREM: Plus, Michael Cohen on whether his former boss will run for president again.

IT’S ALL JOE BIDEN’S FAULT! The culture war has taken a new, bizarre turn.

I reached out to Miranda, and the message seems authentic. I tried to confirm with the Stitt campaign, but they didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Also, I reached out to Chick-fil-A and here’s what they said:

"Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces. We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience."

Let’s get one thing clear: Oklahoma, which has 33 Chick-fil-As and is not part of the Continental Pipeline problem (since resolved) is not suffering any problems because of Joe Biden. But picking Chick-fil-A as your campaign issue? LOL.

President Biden had nothing to do with the gas shortage on the east coast, and Oklahoma is not serviced by the Continental Pipeline. That is all a big lie.

But hey, far right voters love culture wars and Chick-fil-A, so why not combine both?

While we’re talking about food… A few months back, I shared an item about the supposed inventor of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. A recent LA Times item seems to contradict that.

It reminds me of the exchange one of my relatives, a priest, had with a reporter, whom he believed incorrectly reported that he spilled the beans on the Kennedy assassination.

That reporter, Hugh Sidey, wrote Fr. Oscar Huber, this:

I think that the world is big enough for us to live with our memories. Neither of us, I suspect, is entirely accurate and neither of us has deliberately done anything to injure anyone else. History is filled with such inconsistencies as ours and having been in the business of recording it day to day I can claim no infallibility nor can I grant it to any other human. You performed a very great service to a great man, his family and his country in a most critical time. The details are almost irrelevant to that. I hope that my account has not really caused you too much embarrassment and I further hope you won't let it concern you much in the future.

I suspect that when it comes to the Flamin’ Cheeto wars, people will not be content to live with their memories.

Why I am skeptical of pardon powers…This is why we should reconsider them. But that seems unlikely…

Farming in St. Louis’s rich Central West End… Rootin’ tootin’ gun toting bad lawyer Mark McCloskey wants to be a Senator. But he has to drop his libbrul CWE bonafides first and show the Show Me State yokels he is one of them. I guess the mansion was bad optics?

Oh, and their lawyer is back…

Is this bad?

Beyond parody. The guy who tried to retcon the insurrectionists as “normal tourists” sure seemed scared when the doors were barricaded. Excuse my French, but fuck him.

The right starts running attack ads against corporations. Hilarious.

Hertz, don’t it? Emerging from bankruptcy to get the last laugh.

