'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Review

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review Taylor Sheridan’s new fire jumping flick, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Is this ’90s throwback a hit or a miss? Or just kind of generic and lumpy? Plus, we ask whether or not the once-canceled, now-revived biography of Philip Roth by Blake Bailey should see the light of day, given sexual assault accusations leveled against Bailey. And make sure to check out our members-only episode on the Warner Media/Discovery merger: we have many thoughts about the increasingly costly nature of unbundling!