Sep 16 • 50M
Tim Miller: LOLs in DeSantis-Stan
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
Refugees escaping communist Venezuela are pawns in a big joke, but isn't it brilliant political theater? -> Charlie Sykes and Tim Miller do an epic takedown of the "Nothing Matters" crowd. Plus, weird Blake Masters, putting Kemp on the spot, and Republicans: Put up or shut up on same-sex marriage.