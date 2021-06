On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the Georgia voting law, Trump’s apparent election fundraising scam, the Matt Gaetz allegations, and the GOP’s growing obsession with the culture war. Plus, the NCAA finals!

