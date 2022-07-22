Jul 22 • 57M
Tim Miller: These Guys Are Worse than Whores
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
The political operatives who felt "white hot rage" at Trump after Jan 6 are back to being tribalist trolls, Josh Hawley is a prissy little wuss, and Liz Cheney is going to follow Trump to the gates of hell. Tim Miller's back with Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.