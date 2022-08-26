Aug 26 • 1HR 1M
Tim Miller: Wait, Are You Getting Squishy?
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Blake Masters is dog paddling away from a personhood amendment, the term "pro-life" is in flux, and a president acting by fiat is bad for democracy. Plus, Oz's trolling of Fetterman's health and Jared/Slenderman's no apology tour. The weekend pod with Charlie Sykes and Tim Miller.