Aug 26 • 1HR 1M

Tim Miller: Wait, Are You Getting Squishy?

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world.
Blake Masters is dog paddling away from a personhood amendment, the term "pro-life" is in flux, and a president acting by fiat is bad for democracy. Plus, Oz's trolling of Fetterman's health and Jared/Slenderman's no apology tour. The weekend pod with Charlie Sykes and Tim Miller.

