Tim Miller: When Bad Things Happen to Bad People
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
On the weekend pod: Alex Jones' bad week was cathartic, Orban's a troll, and Biden delivers on bipartisanship. Plus, Tim issues a correction for overstating Hawley's manliness, and even Trump thinks Kari Lake takes the election stuff too far. Tim Miller's back with Charlie Sykes.