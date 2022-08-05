Aug 5 • 1HR 0M

Tim Miller: When Bad Things Happen to Bad People

Charlie Sykes
On the weekend pod: Alex Jones' bad week was cathartic, Orban's a troll, and Biden delivers on bipartisanship. Plus, Tim issues a correction for overstating Hawley's manliness, and even Trump thinks Kari Lake takes the election stuff too far. Tim Miller's back with Charlie Sykes.

