Trump is hoping for a market crash on Biden's watch, vowing revenge prosecutions, and plotting on how much he can grift off of foreign countries if he gets back in the Oval Office. He'll certainly be on the take for more than the millions he made the first time. Tim O'Brien joins Charlie Sykes today.
Share this post
Tim O'Brien: The Most Corrupt President. Ever.
plus.thebulwark.com
Tim O'Brien: The Most Corrupt President. Ever.
Ad-Free Version
Jan 9, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed