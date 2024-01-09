The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tim O'Brien: The Most Corrupt President. Ever.
0:00
-38:03

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Tim O'Brien: The Most Corrupt President. Ever.
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
Jan 9, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Trump is hoping for a market crash on Biden's watch, vowing revenge prosecutions, and plotting on how much he can grift off of foreign countries if he gets back in the Oval Office. He'll certainly be on the take for more than the millions he made the first time. Tim O'Brien joins Charlie Sykes today.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes

Recent Episodes

55:00
Will Saletan: Erasing History
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
50:28
Tom Nichols: Claudine Gay Had to Go
 • 
Charlie Sykes
46:35
What Will the Supreme Court Do?
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
42:20
Susan Glasser: The Fever Won't Break
 • 
Charlie Sykes
44:47
Will Saletan: The Guts to Tell the Truth
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
24:21
The Day After: The Night My Father Scared America
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
A.B. Stoddard
40:50
Sam Wasson: A Francis Ford Coppola Story
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Sonny Bunch