Jun 30 • 44M
Tim O'Brien: Trump Has Always Been a Drama Queen
Trump doesn't care that Jan 6 was an assault on democracy and the Constitution. He was only irked that his own staff thwarted his made-for-TV coup. Plus, Liz Cheney's speech, SCOTUS' impact on the midterms, and the Democrats' missing street fighting gene. Tim O'Brien joins Charlie Sykes today.