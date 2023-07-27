(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photo credit: GettyImages)

1. Wagnerian

Tim Scott is on the move! Last weekend he became the first Republican other than Trump and DeSantis to pop a double-digit number in Iowa as he took third place in a Fox poll with 11 percent.

In the last University of New Hampshire poll, Scott was up to 8 percent, which was also good enough for third place.

And in South Carolina he’s been in double digits in two of the last three polls while lurking in fourth.

All of which makes me think about Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Let me explain.