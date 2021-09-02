To Compete with China, Take a Page from the Reagan Playbook

Nathan Hitchen on thinking geostrategically, competing technologically.

James Hohmann on the Dangers of a Rogue Military

On today's podcast, the Washington Post's James Hohmann joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the pro-life movement's Catastrophic Victory; the dangerous strain of thought in the military about civilian control; and Joe Biden's empathy problem.

TNL: Rise of the POV 🔐

Plus: Worst-case scenarios and the Big Easy.

MORNING SHOTS: What Now for Roe? 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: Get ready for vigilante litigation.

MORNING SHOTS: This Is the Stupidest "Breaking News" Ever 🔐

JVL: Masks work! Surprise!

BGTH: CinemaCon in Twilight

Plus: Richard Rushfield on Mike Richards's minions and their delight in his demise.

Not My Party: The Big Anti-Vax Con

TIM MILLER: This is all part of a long con by the phony populists.

‘Annette’ vs. Bob Ross and Netflix’s Algorithm

SONNY BUNCH: Netflix’s new documentary about Bob Ross feels like a parody of algorithmic programming. ‘Annette’ feels like something else entirely.

Are the Sacklers the Most Evil Family in American History?

SAUL LELCHUK: Measured by deaths caused and damage wreaked, the pushers of OxyContin have arguably caused more harm than any other American family.

If it’s Thursday, it’s time for TNB. We can’t wait to see you tonight, where Kim Wehle will join us to talk about what happened to the crack Team Kraken legal team.

#Pupdate: Tomorrow is decision day for Rusty, and I’ve accelerated things (perhaps I should have done this earlier) by putting the two in situations where they are forced to deal with each other. A thunderdome session indoors, or just putting them in the back yard with each other, both supervised of course. Things seem to be improving, but we’re in a crucial last day. I used to work for a Republican whip, so I have an idea of how votes are counted, and I think the votes are already there.

A far-right professional propagandist decamped to Moscow. An interesting read from the SPLC.

How election deniers are helping seize the GOP.

Twitter avatar for @iarnsdorfIsaac Arnsdorf @iarnsdorf
BREAKING: We found 1000s of Trump supporters taking over local GOP positions — an unprecedented grassroots groundswell devoted to Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen & Republicans need to stop that from happening again Heeding Steve Bannon’s Call, Election Deniers Organize to Seize Control of the GOP — and Reshape America’s ElectionsThe stolen election myth inspired thousands of Trump supporters to take over the Republican Party at the local level, exerting more partisan influence on how elections are run.propublica.org

September 2nd 2021

3,019 Retweets

The threat from the illiberal left… A must read from The Economist:

When populists put partisanship before truth, they sabotage good government. When progressives divide people into competing castes, they turn the nation against itself. Both diminish institutions that resolve social conflict. Hence they often resort to coercion, however much they like to talk about justice.

Al Franken on tour…

What I want to know is… Will Al Franken tell the grenade story?

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
For Thanksgiving, I am going to share an Al Franken story that has never been reported.

November 23rd 2017

8 Retweets

I know this will come as a shock to you…

Twitter avatar for @Z_EversonZach Everson @Z_Everson
Scoop: Trump's ambassador Kelly Craft steered U.S. government business to her boss’ hotel, State Department emails show for @Forbes Trump’s Ambassador Craft Steered U.S. Government Business To Her Boss’ HotelWhile serving as U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft directed government business to then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel, according to internal emails released by the State Department.bit.ly

September 2nd 2021

213 Retweets

