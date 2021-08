On today's podcast, Tom Nichols joins host Charlie Sykes to torch just about everybody: Ben Domenech's thirstiness, Tucker in Hungary, Biden's eviction moratorium, and Cori Bush's "defund the police" fiasco.

Tom Nichols' new book:

"Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from within on Modern Democracy"

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher