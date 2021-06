On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Black Friday, flying, why we should start shaming the bad faith actors on the Trumpian right, and how elite educated GOP officials cynically dumb themselves down to fleece the masses.

