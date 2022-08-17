Aug 17 • 51M
Tom Nichols: She's Daring Them to Pick Sides
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
8 comments
When Liz Cheney invoked history in her concession speech, Trumpers and anti-anti-Trumpers sneered. But they know the truth of her stance on the Constitution and the rule of law, and they know everything about Donald Trump is a lie. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.