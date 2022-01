Sure, former Republicans in the democracy coalition bear some responsibility for where we are today — and Democrats do too. But the only thing that matters now is who's on the side of the Constitution, and who isn't. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher