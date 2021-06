On today's Bulwark podcast, Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes to discuss how conservatism has gone from Edmund Burke to Charlie Kirk, why COVID has turned the GOP into the party of big government, and how Joe Manchin has offered the Democrats a marshmallow test.

