Jul 1 • 47M
Tom Nichols: You Don't Know What You're Talking About
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
6 comments
We don't need to hear from any more tough guys talking about making babies have babies. Plus, Tom Nichols gets personal about a pre-Roe abortion, and compares the Cassidy Hutchinson testimony to a peek inside the Soviet archives. Your holiday weekend podcast from Charlie Sykes.