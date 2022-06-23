Tonight: 100+ Days of War in Ukraine
With special guest Lieutenant Gen. Mark Hertling (USA, Ret.)
Retired Lieutenant Gen. Mark Hertling will join Ben Parker, Bill Kristol and Cathy Young for a briefing on the war in Ukraine. Join fellow Bulwark+ members on Zoom at 8:00 p.m. ET for this exclusive livestream. See location details below.
Related reading:
Cathy Young: Has the Tide Really Turned in Ukraine?
Ben Parker: Why NATO Can’t Move Into the Black Sea and Save Odessa
Mark Hertling: I Commanded U.S. Army Europe. Here’s What I Saw in the Russian and Ukrainian Armies and his recent Twitter thread on the state of play:
I've been hesitant to write a 🧵on the current tactical situation & what might happen next. But @DAlperovitch's view of potential outcomes (RT below) cause me to weigh in. His view is plausible, but I don't believe it accurately portrays the current situation. 1/
Dmitri Alperovitch @DAlperovitchTwo months ago I said that the fight for the Donbas would have little bearing on the outcome of the war Now as that fight moves into its attritional phase, Putin's evolving strategy is becoming quite clear. He believes time is on his side. And he may be right 🧵 https://t.co/nMCBzhYlUp
Click the link below to join Bulwark+ members on Zoom: