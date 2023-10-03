Tonight: an emergency edition of Thursday Tuesday Night Bulwark on Youtube starting at 8:00pm in the East.

JVL, Tim and Joe will go live on YouTube to react to the chaos unfolding in the House. Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is in peril. Will he survive? What does Rep. Matt Gaetz get out of all this?

We’ll break it all down tonight on Youtube. See you at 8pm ET.

P.S. Who the heck knew C-Span would host must-see TV this fall?