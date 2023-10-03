Discover more from The Bulwark
Tonight: an emergency edition of
Thursday Tuesday Night Bulwark on Youtube starting at 8:00pm in the East.
JVL, Tim and Joe will go live on YouTube to react to the chaos unfolding in the House. Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is in peril. Will he survive? What does Rep. Matt Gaetz get out of all this?
We’ll break it all down tonight on Youtube. See you at 8pm ET.
P.S. Who the heck knew C-Span would host must-see TV this fall?
Tonight: Bye Bye My Kevin
When bad thing happens to bad people is always a nice.
I thought about whether it could be any worse under another republican’s leadership. So Could it actually be any worse?
McCarthy gave away the store to a bunch of inmates, and they took over the asylum.
And it’s not like he kept his word or accomplished anything. We still have a democratic president and democratic senate. So as far as I’m concerned, it couldn’t be any more dysfunctional than the last nine months, led by a lying scoundrel.
Expect more of the same, and hopefully come November 24’, Americans will regain their senses, and we will have a Democratic house, senate and executive...:)