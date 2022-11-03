Special guest Dave Weigel joins Sarah, Mona, and Tim for this edition of Thursday Night Bulwark. The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Dave recently joined Semafor, a new media startup, where he’ll write the Americana newsletter—described as the definitive chronicle of America’s fast-changing political landscape.

Join fellow members in the live chat and leave a question for our panel.

Leave a question

If you can’t make the live show, we’ll post the video and audio replay here after the show ends.

New to Bulwark+? Learn about Thursday Night Bulwark here.

Click the link to join Bulwark+ members on Zoom: