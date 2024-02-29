Tim Miller joins JVL to discuss his takeover of The Bulwark Podcast and how he hopes to make the show his own. Plus, Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone will break down the latest in the Senate, from Sen. John Thune’s endorsement of Donald Trump, to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing he will step down from his leadership position in November.

