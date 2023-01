Will, Joe, and JVL will be joined tonight by a special guest: A.B. Stoddard.

The gang will gather at 8:00 pm ET to talk about the week’s events on the Hill and around Washington.

Leave a question

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Can’t join us live? We’ll post the archive video and audio here after the live show.

Please click the link below to join fellow Bulwark+ members on Zoom: