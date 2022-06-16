Replay: Thursday Night Bulwark for June 16
Watch: Tim Miller hosts Bill Kristol, Will Saletan, and Mona Charen to talk about all of the January 6 Committee news.
Related reading:
Will Saletan: If Trump Wasn’t Lying, That’s Worse
Tim Miller: No, Bill Stepien, You Weren’t On “Team Normal.” You Were On “Team Coup.”
Mona Charen: Of Course Trump Is Responsible for His Lies
Bill Kristol: The Forest and the Trees
Bulwark+ members can watch on ZOOM and join the live chat or ask questions of our panelists, here.