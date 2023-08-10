Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Today’s edition is exclusively for Bulwark+ members, so sign up to gain access. If you’re already a subscriber, keep reading!

Today’s Press Pass focuses on two key states Republicans have failed to capture in recent Senate elections and why, judging from the candidates who have signaled they may be running, those states might still be waiting a long time to see their next GOP senator. We’ll also check in on Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s continuing hold on military promotions, which is becoming something of a weekly stop on the political news beat. Let’s dive in.

Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Republicans’ Senate hopes just got a lot more complicated. This week, two potential candidates began making moves that could land them in Republican primaries. In each case, the candidate would be in a strong position to win the party’s nomination but would almost certainly get rolled by a more moderate Democrat in the general election.