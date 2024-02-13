Trump Is Actually a Weakling

Will Saletan joins Mona Charen to discuss Trump's "sir" story about letting Russia invade a NATO country; the Ukraine aid package; and Lindsey Graham's final capitulation on this episode of Just Between Us.

If you haven’t yet discovered Will’s project, The Corruption of Lindsey Graham, you can read and listen to it here.

