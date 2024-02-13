The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Trump Is Actually a Weakling
11
Preview
0:00
-9:21

Trump Is Actually a Weakling

Mona Charen
and
Will Saletan
Feb 13, 2024
∙ Paid
11
Share

Will Saletan joins Mona Charen to discuss Trump's "sir" story about letting Russia invade a NATO country; the Ukraine aid package; and Lindsey Graham's final capitulation on this episode of Just Between Us.

Leave a comment

If you haven’t yet discovered Will’s project, The Corruption of Lindsey Graham, you can read and listen to it here.

To add this Bulwark+ podcast to your player of choice, click here.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

Get 30 day free trial

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link

Appears in episode

Mona Charen
Will Saletan

Recent Episodes

32:47
The Strongman Party and a Fond Farewell
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
28:27
The $83M A-hole Verdict
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
39:14
The Trump High Water Mark is Coming
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
30:10
What is Wrong with People?
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
33:04
How to Handle the Trump Spew
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
45:14
2024: Time to Gird Our Loins
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
31:09
Liberal Democracy is Fragile
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen