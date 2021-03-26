Trump Is Gone, But American Democracy Is Still in Danger

Freedom House’s study on American democracy uncovers a disturbing trend far larger than the former president.

Jim Swift
The Reality TV GOP… I saw a picture of this appear on Fox and didn’t think it was real. It totally is.

Twitter avatar for @tedcruzTed Cruz @tedcruz
Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande. #BidenBorderCrisis Image

March 26th 2021

5,552 Retweets

In these Millennial reboots, the good guys become the villain. It started with Cobra Kai, and now it’s here with The Mighty Ducks. And I’m not ashamed to say I might actually watch this series. I just wish they came back as the Hawks.

The Big Boat is stuck.

The boss shared this with us and it is fantastic:

Twitter avatar for @JonHansenTVJon Hansen @JonHansenTV
The former traffic reporter in me couldn’t resist giving you a Suez Canal traffic update... Image

March 26th 2021

2,131 Retweets

And if you’re looking for a nice bedtime story, Defector’s Kelsey McKinney even wrote a small children’s story about the Evergreen, complete with illustrations.

The Last Cruise. Somebody close to me was about to go on that ill-fated cruise that you may remember from the early days of the pandemic. I implored them not to go. Thankfully, they did not. This HBO special is horrifying about what they could have gone through.

Sewers, streams, and in between… The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has a fantastic social media account, and while I’m biased as an Ohio-born exile, I just find the content so informative, fun, and fascinating. We tend not to think about how our water gets here and where it goes, because we’re lucky we live in a country where it is generally safe and affordable. But stepping through the looking glass is well worth a few minutes of your time.

And yes, we set our river on fire 13 times. I figured somebody would point that out.

The GOP’s GDPR. It’s amazing that the party I once worked for has done a 180 on free speech and private companies. Sad.

Twitter avatar for @DamonLinkerDamon Linker @DamonLinker
It's weird how American conservatives have started to come on board with some progressive activists in favoring European-style restrictions on free speech.

James Surowiecki @JamesSurowiecki

You cannot have "federal standards" for what political content is acceptable and what is not! That's the whole point of the 1st Amendment. https://t.co/pxmamN4kUF

March 26th 2021

2 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. Time for the local HOA Easter Egg hunt in <checks notes> 80 degree weather. Drop me a note if have any comments or feedback: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

