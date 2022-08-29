An impersonator wearing a mask resembling former US president Donald Trump poses for photos outside the Criminal Courts building and District Attorneys office in Manhattan,where long-serving chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump's company, Allen Weisselberg was held on July 1, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Extortion

On the “to prosecute or not” judgment, I’ve been a squish. My general view is that both pathways lead to different dangers, there is no good answer, yadda yadda yadda.

But it seems possible that at some point the government could have no choice but to prosecute. What would one of those points be? Oh, how about the former president threatening the country with violence should he be subjected to the rule of law.

Over the weekend, Lindsey Graham took it upon himself to say that there “will be riots in the streets” if Donald Trump is prosecuted for breaking the law with regard to the handling of classified documents.

When I first read the account of Graham’s statement, I thought that maybe he was speaking in a purely analytical manner, because there’s a difference doing analysis and making a threat.

But no. You have to watch the clip to see clearly that Graham is not making a prediction. He’s issuing a threat.

And then Donald Trump turns around and Truths out the Graham statement.

I don’t know how else to read this except as an attempt to extort the country.

